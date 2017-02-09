(Photo by Jerad Williams/Newspix/Getty Images)

Tom Hiddleston is opening up about his summer fling with Taylor Swift.

In a new interview with GQ Magazine, Hiddleston says there is no bad blood between him and Swift.

If you remember last summer, from the moment Tom and Taylor were photographed on the beach kissing in Rhode Island, they became one of the most talked about couples in the world.

Within the first few weeks of dating they were dubbed ‘Hiddleswift’, met each other’s parents, and traveled the world together.

The rapid romance lead fans to wonder was this all just a publicity stunt to get him to be the next James Bond and Swift a bond girl role.

According to Hiddleston, their relationship was very real and he only had nice things to say about her.

“Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

He tells GQ the two met at the 2016 Met Gala Ball and said ,

“It started simple first with a dinner date then travel”. He added, “She’s incredible.”

According to Tom, it all fell apart because they were in the limelight with paparazzi trailing there every move.

“Staying connected wasn’t so easy” says Hiddleston. “A relationship in the limelight not easy, a relationship always takes work and it’s not just the limelight, it’s everything else.”