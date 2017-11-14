45 Stores That Won’t Be Open On Thanksgiving Day 2017

Filed Under: Best Of, best of Los Angeles, Thanksgiving
(credit: Allison Joyce/Getty Images)
Originally celebrated as a day of giving thanks for the blessing of the harvest, Thanksgiving has grown over the years as a celebration of quality time with loved ones. That is until several years ago, where we saw more and more stores opening as early as 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. That means that more and more people are breaking up the festivities early. Not to mention, employees are having to work on instead of spending quality time with family and friends.If you really need to get a jump on crossing items off your shopping list, many stores offer the same deals online as they do in-store!

So, which stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day? Here’s our complete guide:
 

 
Here are many retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

  1. American Girl
  2. AT&T
  4. Barnes & Noble
  5. Bed Bath & Beyond
  6. Burlington
  7. Cabela’s
  8. Christmas Tree Shops
  9. Christopher and Banks
  10. Costco
  11. Crate & Barrel
  12. Dillard’s
  13. DSW
  14. Fred Meyers
  15. Game Stop
  16. Guitar Center
  17. Hobby Lobby
  18. Home Depot
  19. Home Goods
  20. IKEA
  21. Jo-Ann Fabrics & Craft Stores
  22. Joseph A Bank
  23. Lazboy
  24. Lowe’s
  25. Marshalls
  26. Menards
  27. Neiman Marcus
  28. Nordstrom
  29. Nordstrom Rack
  30. Office Depot
  31. OfficeMax
  32. P.C.Richard & Son
  33. Patagonia
  34. Petco
  35. PetSmart
  36. Pier 1 Imports
  37. Pet Supply Plus
  38. Raymour & Flannigan
  39. REI
  40. Sam’s Club
  41. Sears Outlet
  42. Sportsman’s Warehouse
  43. STAPLES
  44. T.J.Maxx
  45. HEB Stores

For updates and the latest deals visit www.theblackfriday.com. They have the info on stores that are open, closed, special coupons, catalogues and, of course, Black Friday sales.

