Lisa Loves Showbiz: Blake Shelton Named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive

By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017
(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc)

It’s people magazine’s new “Sexiest Man Alive!”

Blake Shelton is gracing the cover of this year’s People Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, marking the first ever country singer to hold the title.

Shelton, as you know, made a name for himself as a coach on The Voice and had this to say when he learned of the honor.

“Y’all must be running out of people, Like, wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical” adding, “It’s because of Gwen that I will embrace the crown.”

Shelton says it was girlfriend Gwen who told him this, “Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and live in the moment.”

A bigger incentive for Blake was being able to stick it to his fellow judge and best friend Adam Levine, who was “People’s Sexiest Man” in 2013.

Here’s Blake telling us how he feels:

Blake’s latest album “Texoma Shore” hit #1 on the billboard top country albums.

He insists he had a few awkward phases while growing up. As for his relationship with Gwen Stefani, he says “they are happier than ever” and “it just feels like it gets stronger all the time, you know it’s crazy.”

The power couple teamed up on a song for Christmas, “You make it feel like Christmas.”

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live