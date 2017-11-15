Salted Caramel Pepsi Is Here For The Holidays

Salted Caramel Pepsi! I was pretty pumped for this and the new Mountain Dew to come out. I don't drink soda very often, but I do enjoy one every now and then! I wasn't as excited for this one as the Dew, but nonetheless, it's interesting so I had to get it. I'll first say they did a good job with this one. I don't love caramel or caramel flavored items, but this one they did well. It's not overpowering but it's smooth and does well with the Pepsi flavor. Some of you will like it, some won't. I didn't like it a ton, but I have to appreciate the execution. 7/10! Found at: Kroger! 🍯🥛🍵

