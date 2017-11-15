Salted Caramel Pepsi Is Here For The Holidays

By: Crystal Zahler
Pepsi is feeling the holiday cheer and released a Salted Caramel flavor!
The flavor may be a hit or miss, but still interesting enough to give it a try.
Salted Caramel Pepsi! I was pretty pumped for this and the new Mountain Dew to come out. I don't drink soda very often, but I do enjoy one every now and then! I wasn't as excited for this one as the Dew, but nonetheless, it's interesting so I had to get it. I'll first say they did a good job with this one. I don't love caramel or caramel flavored items, but this one they did well. It's not overpowering but it's smooth and does well with the Pepsi flavor. Some of you will like it, some won't. I didn't like it a ton, but I have to appreciate the execution. 7/10! Found at: Kroger! 🍯🥛🍵
New Salted Caramel Pepsi! 😳 Was scared to try this after hating Pepsi Fire, but it tastes okay. Pepsi is a pretty sweet Cola, this is even sweeter with a strong caramel taste! Salted? Sure, if we really think about it. Not bad at all, we'll finish the bottle. It's one of those things we would only try once though. Found these at our College Campus Store 2 days ago but people are finding them at Target now.
If your as curious as we are, grab one at your local grocery store and see what the new holiday inspired flavor is all about!