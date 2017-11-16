Lisa Loves Showbiz: Gal Gadot Says Brett Ratner Will Not Be Part of ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel

Earlier this week, we told you Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot said she would not return to the superhero sequel, Wonder Woman 2, if Brett Ratner, who has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct, did return.

He co-produced the first Wonder Woman film alongside Warner Brothers, who has said they will no renegotiate Ratner’s deal when it expires next year.

However, Gal Gadot and others wanted him out before and she addressed the issue yesterday while on The Today Show:

Ratner. through his attorney Marty Singer. has categorically denied the sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.

Speaking of Wonder Woman, or at least she considers herself a wonder woman, Kim Kardashian was on with Ellen yesterday and accidentally gave away the sex of her baby that’s due any minute via surrogate:

That little girl will love to play dress up with Kim’s new makeup line and perfume line which by the way debuted yesterday and already grossed 10 million dollars!