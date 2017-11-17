Knock Knock, It’s A K-EARTH Christmas! 2017 Contest Rules

The following promotion is intended for participants in the United States only, and will be governed by United States laws. Do not proceed in this promotion if you are not eligible or not currently located in the United States. Further eligibility restrictions are contained in the official rules below.

KRTH – KNOCK KNOCK IT’S A KEARTH XMAS 2017

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE ENTRANT’S CHANCE OF WINNING.

1. HOW TO ENTER

a. These rules govern the Knock Knock it’s a KEARTH XMAS 2017 promotion (“Promotion”), which is being conducted by KRTH (“Station”). The Promotion begins on November 20, 2017 and ends on December 6, 2017 (“Promotion Dates”).

b. To enter the Promotion entrant may enter online beginning on November 20, 2017 at 12:00am Pacific Time (“PT”) and ending on December 6, 2017 at 11:59pm PT (“Entry Period”).

i. To enter online, visit http://www.kearth101.com and follow the links and instructions to enter the Promotion and complete and submit the online entry form during the Entry Period. Entrants will nominate an individual or family that the entrant believes is the “most deserving individual or family in the Greater Los Angeles are” (each nominee, whether an individual or a family, shall be deemed a “Nominee”). As part of their entry, each entrant must provide a brief narrative of 1,000 words or fewer explaining why their Nominee is the most deserving individual or family in the Greater Los Angeles area this holiday season (“Nomination”). Each entrant must also suggest a short list of gift ideas that he/she believes will help the Nominee the most (“Wish List”). Entrants may enter on behalf of another family that they know or their own family. Online entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to the Station’s Privacy Policy. Limit one (1) entry per eligible person during the Entry Period regardless if entrant has more than one email address or phone number. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address or phone number, and only one email address or phone number may be used per entrant.”) P.O. Boxes are not permitted. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Promotion administrator.

c. Entrant must have the right to submit any content (“Content”). Content submitted by an entrant may not defame or invade publicity rights or privacy of any person, living or deceased, or otherwise infringe upon any person’s personal or proprietary rights including but not limited to copyrights or trademarks. Content must be the original work of entrant, and any elements appearing in the Content, including, without limitation, photographs, comments, art or any other materials, must be entrant’s own original work, created by entrant, or be in the public domain. Further, by participating in the Promotion, entrant grants to the Station a perpetual, royalty-free license to use and publish the Content in connection with the Promotion and for marketing and promotional purposes in any media now existing or hereafter created without any notification, opportunity to review, right of approval, or additional consideration whatsoever. Entrant agrees that the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to comment or reply on or to display, re-post, re-tweet, or otherwise forward or share selected Content on its website(s) or on its social media page(s) or to broadcast such Content, in whole or in part, on-air. Unless otherwise specified, selecting such Content to share or broadcast shall be for publicity purposes only and shall have no bearing on the outcome of the Promotion or the selection of winners. Unless otherwise specified, any material, text or otherwise, included as part of the Content must be in the English language, and no personal information, including but not limited to name, image, or likeness of any person other than the entrant, or those from whom the entrant has obtained permission (or from their parents/guardians if individuals are minors), is to be included or referred to in the Content. As determined by the Station in its sole discretion, Content must not include, depict, reference or promote any indecent or inappropriate subjects or include obscenities, profanity, offensiveness, materially dangerous activities or violence, sexual explicitness, drug use, commercial products or services of third parties, material that is defamatory, disparaging, misrepresentative, discriminatory, false or misleading, or otherwise unlawful, or any material that infringes on another’s rights. The Station reserves the right to disqualify any entry that includes Content that it deems, in its sole discretion, to be indecent or inappropriate, unsuitable for public display, broadcast, or posting on any Station-administered website (i.e., entries must be radio clean), otherwise in violation of these guidelines or which communicate messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill to which the Station and its sponsor(s) wish to associate. Entries that do not comply with these guidelines may not be eligible.

2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

a. The Promotion is open to all legal U.S. residents who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry and who reside in the Greater Los Angeles area, California (Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California). (If Nominee is a family, the head-of-household must meet the eligibility criteria.) Void everywhere else and where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees, officers, directors and agents of the Station, CBS Radio Inc., each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, the Station’s advertising and promotion agencies, and participating sponsors or prize suppliers (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”) and other radio stations in the Station’s market, the members of their immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings, regardless of where they reside) and those living in the same household of each (whether related or not), are ineligible to enter or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. By participating, entrant agrees to comply with these Official Rules and the decisions of the Station, which are final and binding in all respects, and entrant agrees to waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion or Official Rules, except where prohibited by law.

b. The winning Nominee (or head-of-household for the Nominee family, as applicable) must provide valid government-issued photo identification to receive the Prize. In the event the entrant nominates a third party, and such Nominee is selected as a potential winner, prize will be awarded to the Nominee and not the entrant, upon verification of eligibility and proper completion of the Prize Claim Documents described below.

c. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entrant who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any entry as required by law.

3. PRIZES

a. One (1) prize will be awarded in the promotion. The Prize is one (1) approximately six (6) to seven (7) foot artificial Christmas tree selected solely at the discretion of the Station. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $89.00. The winner(s) will be solely responsible for all taxes and all other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the prize(s).

b. In addition to the prize, the Station shall also arrange for the delivery to the Nominee’s residence “Wish List Gifts”, which have been obtained by the Station. Fulfillment of the Wish List Gifts shall be done at the sole discretion of the Station and may be subject to availability and delivery limitations

d. Prize(s) is not transferable, and no substitution, assignment or cash equivalent of prize(s) is permitted, except by the Station (solely at its discretion), which reserves the right to substitute a prize or prize portion with another prize or prize portion of greater or equal value. The prize(s) are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and unless otherwise expressly specified, do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Promotion Entities are not responsible for winners’ limitations that prevent acceptance or use of prize(s). The Prize(s) is provided as is. Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion Entities have not made, and are not in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranties, representations or guarantees, and hereby disclaim any and all warranties, expressed or implied, whether by contract or law, concerning any prize, including without limitation, implied warranties of quality, merchantability, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose, with the exception of any standard manufacturer’s warranty that may apply. Other restrictions may apply.

4. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

a. Decisions of the Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

a. All Nominations will be judged by a panel judges selected solely at the discretion of the Station on December 7, 2017 at approximately 10:00am PT. Nominations shall be judged based on which Nominee is: (i) the most deserving family, (ii) the family that is depicted as having the most difficult time, and (iii) the most compelling story. The judges will select the one (1) Nomination that they believe is most deserving of the prize based on the judging criteria.

b. The winning Nominee will be notified via phone at on December 7, 2017. The winning Nominee (or head-of-household for the Nominee family, as applicable) will need to agree to accept the prize by 5:00pm PT on December 7, 2017 or prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected from the judge’s selections of the next most deserving family (time permitting). The winning Nominee (or head-of-household for the Nominee family, as applicable) must provide their consent to allow the Station to deliver the prize and the Wish List Gifts to the winning Nominee’s residence on December 21, 2017 at approximately 7:00am PT or the prize and Wish List Gifts will be forfeited.

c. Winner does not need to listen to the Station to win, but must be present at their home on December 21, 2017 at approximately 7:00am PT to receive the prize and Wish List Gifts.

5. CONDITIONS

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). The winner(s) may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station (or any other CBS Radio station in Station’s market) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent upon request will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS.

b. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) permission for the Station or its designees to interview the winner(s) (or guest(s), if applicable), to photograph, film and record each winner (or guest, if applicable), and to use in commerce, advertising and in any media, now or hereafter known, throughout the world, in perpetuity, his/her name, prize(s) won, hometown (city and state), biographic information, likeness, photograph, voice, audio or video recording and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Station, the Promotion and/or its sponsor(s) for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without notice or additional compensation, notification or permission, except where prohibited by law. Each winner (and guest, if applicable) agrees to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize, except where prohibited by law.

c. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) agreement to release, discharge, and hold harmless the Promotion Entities and their respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from any prize(s) awarded and participation in the Promotion, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property, which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or participation in the Promotion, or delivery, possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of any prize or participation in any Promotion-related activity, including, but not limited to, any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy and merchandise delivery.

d. If for any reason this Promotion cannot be executed as planned, including but not limited to, as a result of infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Released Parties that corrupt or affect the security, administration, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, or if the Promotion is compromised or becomes technically corrupted in any way, electronically or otherwise, the Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate, suspend and/or modify the Promotion. If the Promotion is terminated before the original end date, the Station reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify the procedure for selecting winner(s), unless the nature of the event giving rise to such termination renders it impossible to select winner(s).

e. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion or in the announcement of a prize(s); (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, failure or omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, unsuccessful, or late entries or notifications; (v) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, telephone or text message service outages, delays, busy signals, poor signals or signal interference, accidental disconnection or equipment malfunctions or any other technological problems or failures of any kind; or (vi) any cancellations, delays, diversions, substitutions or omissions whatsoever by any transportation providers or any other persons or entities providing any services to winner(s) (and guest(s), if applicable) including any results thereof such as changes in services or location necessitated by same. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Released Parties’ control.

f. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins or any other methods may void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified. The use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, promotion entry services or proxies) will void all entries by that entrant at the Station’s discretion. The Station’s or its Promotion administrator’s computer or telephone system is the official time keeping device for this Promotion. In the event of a dispute, online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the Authorized Account Holder. The “Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person who (i) is assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address or (ii) is assigned to the text or mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning such numbers. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person who it believes is tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion. Failure to comply with the rules of the Promotion may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. If the Station makes a good faith determination that an entrant has cheated or committed fraudulent activity in connection with a Promotion, the Station may disqualify that entrant from entering and/or winning this and any or all future Station-administered Promotions and seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

g. The Station reserves the right to modify these rules for clarification or equitable purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Promotion, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize(s) of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend or modify the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize(s). If any provision of these Official Rules is irrevocably inconsistent with any provision set forth on the Contest webpage, then the provision of these Official Rules will prevail but solely to the extent of the inconsistency.

h. Except where prohibited, by entering the Promotion, each entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in New York, NY; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees; and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including, without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and (4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have any damages awarded multiplied or increased. New York law governs the interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.

i. For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) for receipt by the first business day following the end of the Promotion Dates to “KRTH – Knock Knock it’s KEARTH XMAS 2017– Official Rules,” Attn: Promotions, KRTH 5670 Wilshire Blvd,., Los Angeles CA 90036. For the names of the prize winner(s) send a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) for receipt within 60 days following the end of the Promotion Dates to the above address marked “KRTH – Knock Knock it’s KEARTH XMAS 2017 – Winner List.” The Official Rules and the Winner List (when completed) shall also be available during regular business hours at the main offices of the Station and may be posted online at http://www.kearth101.com.

6. PRIVACY

a. By participating in the Promotion, entrant agrees to the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of entrant’s personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at http://www.kearth101.com. In the event of conflict between the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and these Official Rules, the terms of these Official Rules shall apply.

Administrator and Sponsor: KEARTH 101, 5670 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036