Mario Lopez Talks Food and Family in Greater Palm Springs

Nothing brings a family together like food—especially on vacation. Even stars like Mario Lopez look forward to spending quality time around the dinner table on family getaways.

“For me, nothing symbolizes family more than everyone being around the dinner table,” Lopez says. “Eating together is something special that we look forward to as a family.”

On a recent getaway to Greater Palm Springs, the Saved by the Bell alum and his family gathered around the table to enjoy the region’s growing culinary scene.

“We went to this really cool, family-owned Mexican restaurant called Las Casuelas Nuevas in Rancho Mirage, which was beautiful,” he said.

Lopez, his wife, Courtney Mazza Lopez, their two children, Gia and Nico, and his mother, Elvia, were all smiles and laughter as they enjoyed authentic Mexican fare like tableside guacamole and handcrafted margaritas, a favorite of Lopez’s.

“I had a really big margarita, but, you know, when in Palm Springs,” Lopez jokes.

Best of all, this foodie oasis is just a short drive for the Los Angeles-based family.

“The great thing about Greater Palm Springs is it’s so geographically convenient to LA,” Lopez says, “but you feel like you’re a million miles away.”