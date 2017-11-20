K-EARTH 101’s 12 Keys of Christmas

We’re counting down to the holidays with the 12 Keys of Christmas!

You can win Santa’s Red Sled, the new 2018 Jeep Compass, with 30 HWY MPG you can make the most of your holiday destination!

Here’s how:

1.  Beginning Monday, November 27 listen weekdays at 4:10pm.
2.  Be the correct caller to 1-800-232-KRTH (5784) when we tell you to call in.

You’ll then win a KEY and a G!!

That’s a KEY that could fire-up Santa’s Red Sled AND we’ll throw in a “G”also known as $1,000!

From the New 2018 Jeep Compass.  Make your way to the Jeep Black Friday Sales Event, going on all month long. Visit your local dealer today.

