Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "I Just Died In Your Arms" by Cutting Crew

Artists Remember David Cassidy

Marie Osmond, Brian Wilson, Rick Springfield and others shared their thoughts.
Filed Under: David Cassidy, Shirley Jones

By Robyn Collins

TV star and ’70s teen heartthrob David Cassidy died yesterday (Nov. 21) from multiple organ failure at the age of 67 at a Florida hospital. The singer is most remembered for his role as Keith Partridge on The Partridge Family, a musical sitcom that ran from 1970-1974.

Related: ‘Partridge Family’ Star David Cassidy Dead at 67

“Heartbroken over the passing of #DavidCassidy. He graced the covers of teen magazines w/my Brothers in the ‘70s,” wrote Marie Osmond on social media. “My condolences to his family.”

Brian Wilson, and Diane Warren and Rick Springfield also shared their thoughts, as did Gloria Gaynor and Richard Marx.

See all the posts below.

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live