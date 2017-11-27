‘House of Cards’ To Resume Production

House of Cards is set to resume filming in two weeks without their star Kevin Spacey.

Senior VP at the show’s studio, Pauline Micelli, wrote to the staff saying the show will return to production following the sexual harassment and assault allegations against Spacey.

She wrote, “These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen.” Adding the one thing they have learned is that this production is bigger than just one person and that they could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in the business.

Production will resume December 8th.

Can you believe that Titanic the movie debuted in theaters 20 years ago and yet one question still drives people crazy, why couldn’t Jack have shared the door with Rose?

Finally, James Cameron has a definitive answer and it could break your heart.

Cameron says the answer is very simple, “If Jack had lived the ending of the film would have been meaningless. The film is about death and separation, he had to die. It’s called art, things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reasons.”

Get ready because Titanic is sailing back into theaters for one week only.

A re-mastered version of the film will be shown at select AMC locations nationwide starting Friday December 1st.

Cameron says it’s the best looking version of Titanic ever released.