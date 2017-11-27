Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Engaged

Breaking news from across the pond.

This morning, the world’s most eligible Prince is off the market.

Prince Harry is now officially engaged to American actress, Meghan Markle, who is a trained Calligrapher. Before her acting gig on Suits she was a brief case girl on Howie Mandel’s Deal or No Deal.

Prince Charles broke the news just a few hours ago announcing that the couple got engaged and will wed in spring 2018.

Prince Harry designed the ring himself. The big stone in the middle is from Botswana, a country that holds special significance for him and Meghan. The other two diamonds are from Princess Diana’s collection.

The couple made their first appearance this morning as an engaged couple in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace which has special meaning to Harry as well. It was his mom’s favorite place at the Palace.

In the meantime, Harry and Meghan will live at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

The two have been dating for 16 months after being introduced by a mutual friend at the private London club, SoHo House.

Harry said he knew from the second he saw her she was the girl of his dreams.

Prince William and Kate are very excited to welcome Meghan to the family as is the Queen, who along with Meghan’s parents, has given their blessing.

They will most likely be called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As for the proposal, Prince Harry says it was romantic and he will share with everyone later.