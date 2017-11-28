CBS Drops Jeremy Piven’s ‘Wisdom of the Crowd’

Actor Jeremy Piven feeling the fallout this morning as CBS decides to pass on more episodes of his TV show Wisdom of the Crowd.

This as a result of sexual harassment allegations against Piven, which he has vehemently denied, despite that more women have come forward.

Most recently a former “Entourage” extra claimed that Piven sexually assaulted her in 2009.

Piven has taken a lie detector test and passed and is asking the women accusing him to do the same, even offering to pay for it and let them pick the person to administer the test.

In the meantime CBS announced yesterday it will wrap production on it’s 13 episode order in December, 9 of them already aired.

CBS says they will finish out the season airing the final four shows.

While CBS doesn’t say the show is canceled, Piven see’s it that way and yesterday took to twitter to say this, “Proud of the work we did and we will finish out our 13 episodes with full hearts. Thanks for all the love, going to miss it as well.”

And get ready Jersey Shore fans, they’re back.

Snooki, The Situation and JWOW all reuniting for a reunion show. “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” a new series set to premiere in 2018.

The original “Jersey Shore” ran for six seasons on MTV from 2009-2012 where the series followed the alcohol fueled adventures of a group of friends sharing a New Jersey beach house.