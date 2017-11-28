Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Discuss Their Engagement

A lot of excitement still about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

They sat down for a very revealing interview giving us a candid glimpse inside their live, where we learned more about their wedding, the proposal and the ring.

As you might imagine, it’s been a whirlwind romance and this morning every paper in London has the two of them on it professing their love for their new Princess.

They sat down with the BBC and revealed how Harry proposed. They both say the Royal family has embraced Meghan, even the Queen’s C orgies approve.

When asked about his mom, Princess Diana, and whether Meghan and she would get along he said they would’ve been the best of friends.

The ring we know was designed by Harry, a symbol of their love with a nod to Harry’s late mom.

The center stone from Botswana and the diamonds that are on each side are from Princess Diana’s diamond collection.

As for the wedding, they will marry at Windsor Castle next year and after that Meghan will become a UK citizen.

As for babies, Harry was asked any plans?? Well, we know we have to wait at least 9 months 🙂