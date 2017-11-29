Lisa Loves Showbiz: Matt Lauer Fried From NBC News

Breaking news, a sizemic shock to morning TV.

After two decades on air at NBC, Matt Lauer has been fired overnight because of reports of inappropriate sexual behavior in the work place.

According to the statement from NBC news chairman, Andrew Lack, they received a detailed complaint Monday night from a colleague about Matt and inappropriate sexual behavior in the work place.

This morning, his co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kopte had this to say:

According to The New York Post and several media outlets the alleged incident that led to his firing reportedly occurred at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

Page Six says that the alleged victim complained to HR yesterday, “This happened so quickly. She didn’t go to the media, she made a complaint to NBC’s human resources, and her evidence was so compelling that Matt was fired on Tuesday night. The victim says she has evidence that this has also happened to other women, but so far we don’t have evidence of that.”

Matt’s former co-host, Katie Couric, was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen awhile ago and when asked about Matt she had this to say:

Sources close to NBC say the network had been investigating Lauer for weeks along with multiple outlets like The New York Times and Variety.

There are reports that his alleged sexual bad behavior also occurred at the Rio Olympics.

As for “Where In The World Is Matt Lauer” now we don’t know but, we know his wife Annette is in the Hampton’s at their home where she and the three children they share live.

Matt spends his weekends there and lives in the city during the week for work.

I have a feeling that his marriage mat be terminated too.

If you remember, Annette famously filed for divorce from Matt in 2006 accusing him of “cruel and inhumane behavior” but withdrew it one month later after they say a settlement was reached.

We have yet to hear from Matt!