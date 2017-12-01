Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Another One Bites the Dust" by Queen

‘Happy Place’ Selfie Museum Opens In Los Angeles

By Sarah Carroll

Creating the perfect selfie is an art and now there’s a pop-up museum devoted to helping you flex for the gram!

Happy Place, located in DTLA’s Arts District, features “one of a kind installations” and “multi-sensory immersive rooms” that are just screaming to be featured on social media.

If you’ve ever wanted to bask in a sea of flowers, frolic in the world’s largest confetti dome, or jump off a rainbow into a puffy pot of gold, this is your chance!

Happy Place is open now through January 7 for all ages.

Tickets cost $28.50 for general admission and $199 for VIP. Book now because you KNOW it’s going to sell out soon!

Click HERE for more information.

