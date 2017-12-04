Lisa Loves Showbiz: Chris Pratt Files For Divorce From Anna Faris

If you were hoping to see Chris Pratt and Anna Faris reconcile you won’t be seeing it.

Late Friday, Pratt filed for divorce from Faris ending their 8-year marriage.

Pratt requested joint custody of their son Jack according to the filing. Faris also requested for joint custody and child support in her response.

According to TMZ, they have a iron clad prenup and are close to finalizing the property settlement.

Faris has reportedly moved on with Cinematographer Michael Barrett who she has been dating since September after meeting on the set of her new film, Overboard.

And if you are a fan of Stranger Things (and who isn’t?) rejoice because there will be a season three.

Netflix has officially ordered a third season after the company says the first episode of season two was watched by at least 15.8 million people in the first three days of streaming.

The show also a magnet for awards nominations, earning 18 Emmy Nominations, winning 5 of them, and earning a pair of Golden Globe nominations.

No word yet on the return date or how many episodes Season 3 will have.