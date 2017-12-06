Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Iconic singer Debbie Harry has united with another rock legend, Joan Jett, for Blondie’s latest music video, “Doom or Destiny.”

The clip stars Harry and Jett as anchors on a fictitious cable news show while a barrage of cultural commentary flashes across the screen over the hectic, throwback pop-punk track.

“We wanted to comment on the bizarre state of media and news in the current political ‘idiocracy’ we are watching play out in real time and create our own news channel that dealt with current issues such as the environmental collapse, fossil fuels, bee population decline, global warming, sexism, patriarchy, Trump and Russia, feminism, consumerism, the marketing of war and more,” Harry said in a press statement.

“Blondie – Debbie, Chris, Clem and everybody have been my friends for more decades than I care to admit,” Joan Jett added. “They have their own style and were pioneers of the modern age of punk and rock. I am so proud to have been invited to contribute to ‘Doom or Destiny’, I love the music and I love the message.“

“In trying times, we try harder,” Blondie’s Chris Stein shared. “Politics have become the new pop culture phenomena, but it seems the current landscape of music videos has so little to do with true protest or some kind of social message. It can be truthful, but irreverent, fun and funny. The punk style protest is somewhat removed from today’s modern music.”

“Doom or Destiny” is taken from Blondie’s most recent album, Pollinator, the band’s 11th studio effort. Watch the video, which contains brief nudity, here.