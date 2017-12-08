(Photo by Albin Lohr-Jones/Pool)

Talk show host Steve Harvey is getting sued for charity fraud and his defense is great! Harvey blames Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry.

Survey says, the ‘Family Feud’ host reportedly ripped off a man who claims Harvey hired him to raise 20 million dollars for The Steve and Marjorie foundation and other ventures, but says he was not paid the 12.5% cut that was agreed upon.

Vincent Dimmock says despite the fact that he delivered one million dollars to Steve, Harvey refused to pay his commission, and furthermore Dimmock claims Steve has no intention of paying him, hence the lawsuit.

According to Dimmock, Harvey blames Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry for allegedly giving him bad financial advice when meeting with an investor introduced by Dimmock.

Steve’s agent says this is a bunch of BS adding, “Steve is the most loyal guy in the world. I’ve never been stiffed on commission from Harvey in 21 years.”

Simon Cowell calling BS on his neighbor who went ballistic outside his London home Tuesday night.

The crazy neighbor came out wielding a golf club and threatened to smash Simon’s cars with the golf club.

Apparently the neighbor got ticked off at Simon for parking his car in front of his house, came out swinging the golf club and swinging insults.

Cops were eventually called to diffuse the situation, which luckily ended without incident.

All is well that end well 🙂