This past month we’ve been talking about Knock Knock, It’s A

K-EARTH Christmas where our listeners could nominate a deserving family in need of help this holiday season. After reading through all the touching submissions, we’ve zeroed in on one family that has been directly affected by the wildfires that have been burning all over Southern California.

Below is the submission we chose: (Names have been edited out for privacy):

“I am nominating, not just a family, but a small Ranch Community. This ranch is home to a family of three, their small staff and the 500 animals who live there. With all hands on deck, they managed to evacuate every single animal, but their property and all of the homes on it were destroyed in the fire. The owners of this company include the wife who runs the company, the husband who is serving in the U.S. Army, and their 3 year old son. Even after losing their home, they continue to operate as the shows must go on. This place is truly a family-run business who could use all the help they can get right now.”

Hear more about our Knock Knock Christmas family in the clip below:

K-EARTH 101 wants to help out this family to ensure they have a memorable Christmas for this family and their 3 year old son. Already, we’ve had an outpouring of donations from listeners who want to help give this family a Christmas to remember.

How To Help:

If you would like to help out this deserving family, we ask you to call our request line at 1-800-232-KRTH (5784) during the morning show hours 6-10a and tell us what you’d like to donate. For privacy reasons, those who would like to donate money, we ask that you call first or drop by the station and our staff will inform you who to make the check out to.

Or call our promotions line at 323-930-5238 from 9am-5pm and leave your donation.

Please bring all donations to the station or send by mail to 5670 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 200; Los Angeles, CA 90036 (click here for a map) by Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 5:00 pm.

Here’s a list of items to donate (call 1-800-232-KRTH to make your donation):

-Money

-Gift cards (supermarkets, restaurants, retail outlets)

-They have a 3 year old son that lost everything in the fire so anything for him, like toys, clothing, and basic needs would be great! Baby Boy clothes (size 3-4T)

-Christmas decorations.

Needs for the Animals:

-CAGES for small and large birds, reptiles, bunnies, small mammals, chickens/ducks

-FOOD for bunnies, guinea pigs, chickens, ducks, parrots, tortoises

-WATER/FOOD DISHES for reptiles, small mammals, bunnies, hamsters, rats

-BEDDING for small mammals and reptiles

-PAPER TOWELS