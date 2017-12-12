(Photo by Anthony Behar)

Superstar chef Mario Batali stepping away from his restaurant empire and TV Shows both ABC’s The Chew and his cooking show on the Food Network after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Batali has 11 cookbooks and a couple of TV shows, but now husband and father of two stepping away from his empire following sexual misconduct allegations from four unnamed women detailed in a report by Eater NY.

According to Eater, the complaints span two decades with all four women accusing Batali of touching them inappropriately.

The article details their accounts of grabbing and groping and in some instances multiple times. Three of the women allegedly worked for Batali in some capacity.

Just this past October, Eater reports an employee filed the first formal complaint against Batali. He released a statement yesterday in which he did not deny the allegations he said,

“Much of the behavior described does in fact match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.”

ABC also speaking out saying they asked Batali to step away from the show while they review the allegations.

According to Eater, Batali was known to have a crude reputation.

Now this next story is a tough one because Steve Edwards is a friend of ours and greatly loved. Yesterday, he was let go from Fox after being accused of sexual misconduct.

We don’t know any more details yet but suffice it to say we are very upset for our friend.

That being said, we don’t want to discredit anyone’s story so we await the details.

Lastly, Larry King also being accused of groping by Eddie Fisher’s ex wife who says at an event Larry rubbed his hand down her back and somehow his fingers ended up in the crack of her butt!

He denies this and says he will sue.