Sylvester Stallone is stepping out of the director's ring.

Stallone says he’s handing off directorial duties for the upcoming Creed, sequel to new comer Steven Caple Jr.

Stallone took to Instagram to announce the switch up and said he was stepping away so that the film could be in the hand of someone more in tune with the current generation.

He writes,

“The character of Adonis Creed reflects this generation and I believe it is important to have a director who is part of it, that is why I think we are lucky to have Stephen Caple Jr a wonderful new talent, take over the directorial chores and make the story as relate-able as possible. He and Michael B Jordan will deliver a knockout.”

Production on the sequel, co-written by Stallone, is set to begin in Philly in March and the film is slated for a November 2018.