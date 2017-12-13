Photo: Roberto Finizio / NurPhoto / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Shock-rock legend Alice Cooper turns the spotlight on his fans in the new music video for, “The Sound of A.”

In the video, a montage of Cooper fans wearing his signature make-up are seen singing the song, with the rocker himself mixed in among them.

“The Sound of A” is taken from Cooper’s latest album, Paranormal, although the track dates back to 1967, written by the artist two years before his full-length debut, Pretties for You.

The song will be issued as a single on Feb. 23 in various formats, including 10-inch white vinyl. The release will come with four previously unreleased live recordings from a May 6 show in Columbus, Ohio.

