(Alberto E. Tamargo/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Another one loses his job after sexual misconduct allegations, but this guy not going quietly.

Talk show host Tavis Smiley has been indefinitely suspended from his PBS show, Tavis Smiley, after multiple misconduct allegations emerged against him late yesterday.

While PBS doesn’t say what sort of misconduct was alleged, they do say the allegations involved “sexual misconduct.”

Early this morning Tavis posted a video on Facebook saying,

“I have the utmost respect for women and celebrate the courage of those who have come forth to tell their truth. To be clear, I have never groped, coerced, or exposed myself inappropriately to any workplace colleague in my entire broadcast career, covering 6 networks over 30 years. Never. Ever. Never.”

Early this morning, ABC announced they were shelving their popular show Great American Baking Show following misconduct allegations again pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini.

He is one of the judges on the show as well as the pastry chef there.

ABC says eight women have come forward with sexual misconduct and abuse allegations against Johnny, most stemming from his time as a pastry chef of New York City’s restaurant Jean-George.