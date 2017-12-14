(Photo By Adam Orchon)

Selma Hayek adding her name to the list of women who was harassed by Harvey Weinstein, only her claims are beyond sexual misconduct accusations.

Hayek wrote an emotional New York Times op-ed letter saying Weinstein “threatened to kill her” during the filming of her 2002 Miramax biopic, Frida.

Hayek writes, “The range of his persuasion tactics went from sweet talking me to that one time when, in an attack of fury he said the terrifying words, I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.”

In a statement to People Magazine, Weinstein released a statement denying all of what Selma said except he does admit to “boorish behavior.”

Salma says Weinstein blackmailed her into the nude lesbian scene in the film with Ashley Judd, the one who started this all with Rose McGowan.

Hayek says that scene caused her to have a “nervous breakdown” and not because she would be naked with Ashley, but because she would be naked with her for Harvey not for the sake of the movie.

She goes on to say that if she did not do it, Weinstein threatened to send the movie straight to DVD.

He did not and the film went on to gross 56 million worldwide and earn six academy award nominations, including best actress for Hayek. It ultimately won two Oscars.

In total, over 50 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.