Win Four 2018 Knott’s Berry Farm Season Passes!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 12:00 am – December 24, 2017 11:59 pm

Contest Rules: For the 2018 Knott’s Berry Farm Season Passes online contest, the entry period is December 18, 2017, at 12:00 am – December 24, 2017, at 11:59 pm. Enter online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/, for your chance to win a four (4) 2018 Knott’s Berry Farm Season Passes, courtesy of Knott’s Berry Farm. Approximate prize value: $368.00. There will be up to one (1) winner in this contest randomly selected on December 26, 2017, at approximately 10:00 AM. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. Otherwise, K-EARTH 101’S general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Cirque Du Soleil LUZIA!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 12:00 am – December 24, 2017 11:59 pm

Contest Rules: For the Cirque Du Soleil LUZIA online contest, the entry period is December 18, 2017, at 12:00 am – December 24, 2017, at 11:59 pm. Enter online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/, for your chance to win two (2) tickets to Cirque Du Soleil LUZIA on February 27, 2018 at OC Fair & Event Center, courtesy of Live Nation. Approximate prize value: $100.00. There will be up to one (1) winner in this contest randomly selected on December 26, 2017, at approximately 10:00 AM. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. Otherwise, K-EARTH 101’S general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to All The Money In The World!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 12:00 am – December 24, 2017 11:59 pm

Contest Rules: For the All The Money In The World online contest, the entry period is December 18, 2017, at 12:00 am – December 24, 2017, at 11:59 pm. Enter online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/, for your chance to win two (2) run of engagement tickets to see All The Money In The World, courtesy of Allied Media. Approximate prize value: $0.00. There will be up to five (5) winners in this contest randomly selected on December 26, 2017, at approximately 10:00 AM. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. Otherwise, K-EARTH 101’S general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win a 4-pack of tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood Grinchmas

Contest Date Range: December 13, 2017 12:00 am – December 19, 2017 11:59 pm

Contest Rules: For the Universal Studios Hollywood Grinchmas online contest, the entry period is December 13, 2017, at 12:00 am – December 19, 2017, at 11:59 pm. Enter online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/, for your chance to win four (4) tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood for December 21, 2017 ONLY, courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood. Approximate prize value: $440.00. There will be up to three (3) winners in this contest randomly selected on December 20, 2017, at approximately 10:00 AM. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. Otherwise, K-EARTH 101’S general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win a Box of See’s Candies

Contest Date Range: December 14, 2017 12:00 am – December 27, 2017 11:59 pm

Contest Rules: For the See’s Candies online contest, the entry period is December 14, 2017, at 12:00 am – December 27, 2017, at 11:59 pm. Enter online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/, for your chance to win one (1) box of assorted See’s Candies, courtesy of Nick Alexander Imports. Approximate prize value: $20.00. There will be up to fifteen (15) winners in this contest randomly selected on December 28, 2017, at approximately 10:00 AM. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. Otherwise, K-EARTH 101’S general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win tickets to Broadway Musical “Aladdin”

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 12:00 am – December 24, 2017 11:59 pm

Contest Rules: For the Aladdin online contest, the entry period is December 4, 2017, at 12:00 am – December 24, 2017, at 11:59 pm. Enter online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/, for your chance to win two (2) tickets to Aladdin at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on February 8, 2018. Approximate prize value: $184.00. There will be up to one (1) winner in this contest randomly selected on December 26, 2017, at approximately 10:00 AM. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. Otherwise, K-EARTH 101’S general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Listen & Win Cirque du Soleil LUZIA tickets!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 12:00 am – December 22, 2017 11:59 pm

Contest Rules: For the Cirque Du Soleil LUZIA on-air contest, listen for the cue to call starting on December 18, 2017, between the hours of 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM. If you are the correct caller to 800-232-5784, upon verification, you will win two (2) tickets to Cirque Du Soleil at the OC Fair & Event Center on February 27, 2018, courtesy of Live Nation. Approximate prize value: $100.00. There will be up to five (5) winners for this contest. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. Otherwise, K-EARTH 101’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Listen & Win Smart & Final $100 Gift Card!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 12:00 am – December 22, 2017 11:59 9m

Contest Rules: For the Smart & Final on-air contest, listen for the cue to call starting on December 18, 2017, between the hours of 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM. If you are the correct caller to 800-232-5784, upon verification, you will win one (1) $100 gift card to Smart & Final, courtesy of Smart & Final. Approximate prize value: $100.00. There will be up to five (5) winners for this contest. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. Otherwise, K-EARTH 101’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Listen & Win Universal Studios Hollywood Grinchmas tickets!

Contest Date Range: December 13, 2017 12:00 am – December 20, 2017 11:59 pm

Contest Rules: For the Universal Studios Grinchmas on-air contest, listen for the cue to call starting on December 13, 2017, between the hours of 12:00 AM – 11:59 PM. If you are the correct caller to 800-232-5784, upon verification, you will win four (4) tickets to Universal Studios Grinchmas for December 21, 2017 only, courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood. Approximate prize value: $440.00. There will be up to thirty-seven (37) winners for this contest. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. Otherwise, K-EARTH 101’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Listen & Win Knott’s Merry Farm tickets!

Contest Date Range: December 21, 2017 12:00 am – December 22, 2017 11:59 pm

Contest Rules: For the Knott’s Merry Farm contest, listen for the cue to call starting on December 21, 2017, between the hours of 12:00 am to 11:59 pm. If you are the correct caller to 800-232-5784, upon verification, you will win four (4) tickets to Knott’s Merry Farm, courtesy of Knott’s Berry Farm. Approximate prize value: $200.00. There will be up to four (4) winners for this contest. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. Otherwise, K-EARTH 101’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Listen & Win U2 tickets!

Contest Date Range: December 20, 2017 12:00 am – December 24, 2017 11:59 pm

Contest Rules: For the U2 on-air contest, listen for the cue to call starting on December 20, 2017, between the hours of 12:00 AM – 11:59 PM . If you are the correct caller to 800-232-5784, upon verification, you will win two (2) tickets to U2 at the Forum on May 16, 2018, courtesy of Live Nation. Approximate prize value: $100.00. There will be up to eight (8) winners for this contest. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. Otherwise, K-EARTH 101’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.