It began on October 5th with the sexual accusations against Harvey Weinstein. If you are keeping count 97 men and one woman taken down by sexual assault allegations.

New week, new allegation. This one again KISS front man, Gene Simmons.

He’s being sued over groping and making unwarranted sexual advances toward a DJ.

The woman identified as “Jane Doe” is suing Simmons alleging that during an interview with him on November 1st at a Rock and Brew restaurant, which Simmons owns part of, alleges that he grabbed her hand and “forcefully placed it on his knee and held it on his knee” until she could remove it.

She also alleges that Simmons commented on how soft her hand was and creepily suggested she must use lotion.

According to TMZ things got more weird when he allegedly reached over and flicked her throat.

In her suit, the DJ says that Simmons continued his unwanted, unwarranted, sexual advances by reaching for her hand again, this time along with suggestive remarks from Simmons who she alleges later touched her butt.

Her attorney says, “My client is embarrassed and humiliated by the incident with Mr. Simmons and filed suit because she wanted to make a strong statement that this behavior is unacceptable and she wants to see an end to this type of behavior.”

Simmons also posted a statement on Facebook saying he intends to “defend himself against any alleged charged you have been reading about in the media. For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint, or harm her in anyway. I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence.”