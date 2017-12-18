By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under:Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, Rosanne
Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

It’s official! America’s favorite blue collar sweetheart is back.

ABC announced late Friday that Roseanne is set to return 20 years after the final episode.

The show known for Roseanne’s signature laugh and brand of sarcastic working class humor captured the hearts the hearts of millions of viewers over the course of nearly a decade.

ABC says you will see a lot of familiar faces and the entire original cast is returning.

ABC says there is really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne.

Still no word on how Goodman’s character will make a return since it was revealed in the finale that the prior season was actually a dream and he had died of a heart attack.

Either way The Conner will return in 2018 for an eight episode reboot.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live