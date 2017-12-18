Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

It’s official! America’s favorite blue collar sweetheart is back.

ABC announced late Friday that Roseanne is set to return 20 years after the final episode.

The show known for Roseanne’s signature laugh and brand of sarcastic working class humor captured the hearts the hearts of millions of viewers over the course of nearly a decade.

ABC says you will see a lot of familiar faces and the entire original cast is returning.

ABC says there is really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne.

Still no word on how Goodman’s character will make a return since it was revealed in the finale that the prior season was actually a dream and he had died of a heart attack.

Either way The Conner will return in 2018 for an eight episode reboot.