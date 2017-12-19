AdMedia

Mark Wahlberg has a film coming out, All the Money in the World the film that Kevin Spacey was pushed out of after the sexual allegations were made against him, but it’s his next movie that has him getting in shape.

At age 46 Wahlberg tells People Magazine he’s still obsessed with fitness, but does admit he’s had to make some concessions to his aging body.

He’s on the cover of the January is of Men’s Health and Fitness magazine and tells them he no longer plays basketball because he “doesn’t want to roll his ankle and miss a movie or screw up my golf game.”

That being said, Wahlberg works out regularly and says he is trying to get down to 6% fat for his upcoming move, Mile 22, a CIA thriller and he’s determined.

Mark tells the magazine he does the versa climber twice a day and jumps rope, plus he hit’s the cyro chamber.

Wahlberg’s advice, “The only way to be the best is to keep working like you got nothing”, adding “I have more drive and desire than I have ever had.”