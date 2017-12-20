Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Congrats to Eva Longoria who is finally having a baby!

The 42 year old confirmed it yesterday she and her husband Jose “Pepe” Baston are expecting a little boy next year.

The Desperate Housewives alum says she is 4 months along and very exciting.

She and Baston married in May of 2016 and at the time she wasn’t sure about having kids, calling it now “icing on the cake.”

Longoria tells People Magazine she’s not a fan of marriage, but she likes being married to Baston.

Baston is the President of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America and has three children from his previous marriage.

Before the little guy arrives, Eva is getting a star on the walk of fame in April 2018 and says, “It’s a dream beyond a dream beyond a dream.”

Speaking of dreams, Lady Gaga is making hers come true. She is about to join the likes of Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez with a Vegas residency.

Gaga is the latest superstar to sign up for a Las Vegas residency, announcing the news yesterday on twitter saying, she will perform for two years at the MGM Park Theater, about 74 dates with a possibility of a longer run.

The deal is said to be for nearly 100 million dollars, with Gaga getting a million plus per show.

Britney Spears’ two year deal was close to 30 million, but sources say after fours years Spears had made roughly 200 million from her residency.

Gaga says, “It’s been a long time dream to be a Vegas girl.” Get your poker face on guys, the show begins December of 2018.