Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week, we told you Sylvester Stallone had bowed out of directing the movie, Creed.

At the time Sly cited, “relevance” as the reason, claiming at 71 years old he was no longer relevant to the role.

At the time we did that story I said I found it very suspicious that Sly would walk away from something he had longed to do.

Well today we think this may be the reason he stepped away. TMZ is reporting that Stallone is being accused of rape.

They say a woman filed a police report claiming Stallone raped her 27 years ago. The woman says it happened in 1990 in his Santa Monica Office.

Stallone denies the allegations, but does admit he had spent three days with her during a 1987 movie shoot in Israel. He was single, she was not a minor and there was no rape.

He also denies he saw her at all in 1990.

Last month the woman filed a police report with the Santa Monica Police Department which TMZ says she did to get the story out in the public.

Stallone’s attorney Marty Singer says today Stallone will file a complaint requesting for filing a false police report.