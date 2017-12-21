By Madeline Spear

It’s that time of year again, when we surprise one deserving family with an amazing Christmas miracle.

Click Here For Photos of Knock, Knock It’s a K-EARTH Christmas 2017

This year, our Knock, Knock, It’s a K-EARTH Christmas event far surpassed expectations. Thanks to our amazing listeners, we were able to give this family a Christmas they will never forget.

At the beginning of the holiday season we asked our listeners to nominate a deserving family and tell us why they should win Knock, Knock, It’s a K-EARTH Christmas. As the wildfires swept through Southern California, we extended our submissions to help a family who lost everything in the fires.

After reading through many heartfelt submissions, we picked one sent in by Christina who works for a Reptacular Animals Ranch Farm.

“I am nominating, not just a family, but a small Ranch Community. This ranch is home to a family of three, their small staff and the 500 animals who live there. With all hands on deck, they managed to evacuate every single animal, but their property and all of the homes on it were destroyed in the fire. The owners of this company include the wife who runs the company, the husband who is serving in the U.S. Army, and their 3 year old son. Even after losing their home, they continue to operate as the shows must go on. This place is truly a family-run business who could use all the help they can get right now.”

After collecting over $15,000 and other donations like gift cards, toys, pet supplies, and a Christmas tree, we packed up our K-EARTH 101 sleigh, grabbed Santa, and headed over to the grandparents home to surprise our winning family.

The Cory, Jennifer, and little Leo, were completely shocked as we knocked on their door and surprised them.

We are so honored to have such giving listeners, and truly appreciate all of the donations we have received in the last couple weeks. If you still want to to send in donations, we will personally deliver any them. Find out how to donate here.

If you are interested in helping their animal sanctuary, you can learn more at reptacularanimals.com or donate to their GoFundMe page here.

So, as we wrap up a another successful Knock, Knock, It’s a K-EARTH Christmas, we want to say thank you and happy holidays, from all of us here at K-EARTH 101.