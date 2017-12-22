(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

You get a warning! You get a warning! You get a warning!

Oprah Winfrey has a warning for her 60 million plus followers on social media that someone is using her name and image to try and scam them for money and she is determined not to let these Grinch scammers steal Christmas from any of her fans.

She has recorded a warning telling fans not to fall for the scams, that in some cases ask for your credit card and bank account details.

Oprah took to Twitter and Instagram after on line Oprah impersonators advertised on Twitter “free cash” appearing to be from Oprah’s account.

The bogus tweet said, “Since Christmas is less than 10 days away, I’m giving away 5,000 dollars each to the first 100 thousand followers that follow at own_christmas on Instagram.”

A similar post also posted claiming to be from Oprah’s OWN TV Network.

Winfrey fighting back says this:

FRAUD ALERT! #Beware A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Dec 21, 2017 at 11:41am PST

Cyber security experts say if something looks to good to be true, it probably is.