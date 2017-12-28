Unless otherwise indicated below, K-EARTH 101’s general contest rules apply to K-EARTH 101’s contest. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular K-EARTH 101 contest, please see below. You can also view K-EARTH 101’s General Contest Rules.

Flight 101 Duran Duran in Dubai Contest Date Range: January 1, 2018 12:00pm PT – January 7, 2018 11:59pm PT For the on-air contest Flight 101: Duran Duran in Dubai, listen for the cue to call starting on January 1, 2018 and ending on January 7, 2018 between the hours of 12:00pm PT – 11:59pm PT and be the designated caller (as announced on-air prior to the cue to call) to 800-232-5784 to become a Qualifier, upon verification. There will be up to ninety-two (92) Qualifiers selected in the contest. There is no prize associated with being a Qualifier. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be randomly selected from all Qualifiers on January 8, 2018 around 7:00am PT and will receive two (2) tickets to Duran Duran at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on February 21, 2018, round-trip airfare for two (2) between a Los Angeles area airport and a Dubai area airport, three (3) night hotel accommodations in Dubai, and $200 American Express gift card. KRTH will determine itinerary, airline, and hotel, in its sole discretion. Ground transportation and meals are not included in the Grand Prize. Both the Winner and their one (1) guest must be TWENTY-ONE (21) years of age or older .

. Winner’s guest may be required to sign one or more liability release agreements before being authorized to be allowed to participate as winner’s guest on a trip.

WINNER AND THEIR GUEST ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR OBTAINING ANY INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL DOCUMENTS, VISAS OR PASSPORTS THAT MAY BE REQUIRED

WINNER MAY BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE A VALID CREDIT CARD TO CHECK INTO THE HOTEL AND TO COVER INCIDENTAL EXPENSES.

Winner and their guest will be solely responsible for all ground transportation, for the purchase of any items of a purely personal nature, for the payment of any incidental expenses, and for the payment of any taxes, charges, and/or fees.

Winner will be solely responsible for all ground transportation and for the pre-payment of any applicable taxes or airport, baggage, or government fees or charges. The Approximate Retail Value is $2,750.00, courtesy of K-EARTH 101. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Four 2018 Knott’s Berry Farm Season Passes!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 12:00am PT – December 24, 2017 11:59pm PT

For the web contest 2018 Knott’s Berry Farm Season Pass, enter between December 18, 2017 at 12:00am PT and December 24, 2017 at 11:59pm PT online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on December 26, 2017 at 10:00am PT, and upon verification, receive four (4) 2018 Knott’s Berry Farm Season Passes. The Approximate Retail Value of the prize is $368.00, courtesy of Knott’s Berry Farm. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Cirque Du Soleil LUZIA!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 12:00 am PT– December 24, 2017 11:59 pm PT

For the web contest Cirque Du Soleil LUZIA enter between December 18, 2017 at 12:00am PT and December 24, 2017 at 11:59 pm PT online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on December 26, 2017 at 10:00am PT and upon verification, receive two (2) tickets to Cirque Du Soleil LUZIA on February 27, 2018 at OC Fair & Event Center. The Approximate Retail Value of the prize is $100.00, courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to All The Money In The World!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 12:00am PT – December 24, 2017 11:59pm PT

For the web contest All The Money In The World, enter between December 18, 2017 at 12:00am PT and December 24, 2017 at 11:59 pm PT online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on December 26, 2017 at 10:00am PT and upon verification, receive two (2) run of engagement tickets to see All The Money In The World. Prize has no value, courtesy of Allied Media. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win a 4-pack of Tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood Grinchmas

Contest Date Range: December 13, 2017 12:00am PT – December 19, 2017 11:59pm PT

For the web contest Universal Studios Hollywood Grinchmas, enter between December 13, 2017 at 12:00am PT and December 19, 2017 at 11:59pm PT online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/. Three (3) winners will be randomly selected on December 20, 2017 at 10:00am PT and upon verification, receive four (4) tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood for December 21, 2017 ONLY. The Approximate Retail Value is $440.00, courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE .

Win a Box of See’s Candies

Contest Date Range: December 14, 2017 12:00am PT– December 27, 2017 11:59pm PT

For the web contest See’s Candies, enter between December 14, 2017 at 12:00am PT and December 27, 2017 at 11:59pm PT online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/. Fifteen (15) winners will be randomly selected on December 28, 2017 at 10:00am PT and upon verification, receive one (1) box of assorted See’s Candies. The Approximate Retail Value is $20.00, courtesy of Nick Alexander Imports. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE .

Win Tickets to Broadway Musical “Aladdin”

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 12:00am – December 24, 2017 11:59 pm

For the web contest Aladdin, enter between December 4, 2017 12:00am PT and December 24, 2017 at 11:59pm PT online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on December 26, 2017 at 10:00am PT and upon verification, receive two (2) tickets to Aladdin at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on February 8, 2018. Approximate Retail Value is $184.00, courtesy of Hollywood Pantages. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Listen & Win Cirque du Soleil LUZIA Tickets!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 6:00am PT – December 22, 2017 10:00am PT

For the on-air contest Cirque Du Soleil LUZIA, listen for the cue to call 800-232-5784 starting on December 18, 2017 and ending December 22, 2017 between the hours of 6:00am PT and 10:00am PT, be the designated caller (as announced on-air prior to the cue to call), and upon verification, receive two (2) tickets to Cirque Du Soleil at the OC Fair & Event Center on February 27, 2018. There will be up to five (5) winners for this contest. The Approximate Prize Value is $100.00, courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE .

Listen & Win Smart & Final $100 Gift Card!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 6:00am PT – December 22, 2017 10:00am PT

For the on-air contest Smart & Final, listen for the cue to call 800-232-5784 starting on December 18, 2017 and ending December 22, 2017 between the hours of 6:00am PT and 10:00am PT, be the designated caller (as announced on-air prior to the cue to call), and upon verification, receive one (1) $100 gift card to Smart & Final. There will be up to (5) winners for this contest. The Approximate Prize Value is $100.00, courtesy of Smart & Final. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Listen & Win Universal Studios Hollywood Grinchmas Tickets!

Contest Date Range: December 13, 2017 12:00am PT – December 20, 2017 11:59pm PT

For the on-air contest Universal Studios Grinchmas, listen for the cue to call 800-232-5784 starting on December 13, 2017 and ending December 20, 2017 between the hours of 12:00am PT and 11:59pm PT, be the designated caller (as announced on-air prior to the cue to call), and upon verification, receive four (4) tickets to Universal Studios Grinchmas for December 21, 2017 ONLY. There will be up to thirty-seven (37) winners for this contest. The Approximate Prize Value is $440.00, courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Listen & Win Knott’s Merry Farm Tickets!

Contest Date Range: December 21, 2017 12:00am PT- December 22, 2017 11:59pm PT

For the on-air contest Knott’s Merry Farm, listen for the cue to call 800-232-5784 starting on December 21, 2017 and ending December 22, 2017 between the hours of 12:00am PT and 11:59pm PT, be the designated caller (as announced on-air prior to the cue to call), and upon verification, receive four (4) tickets to Knott’s Merry Farm. There will be up to two (2) winners for this contest. The Approximate Prize Value is $200.00, courtesy of Knott’s Berry Farm. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Listen & Win U2 Tickets!

Contest Date Range: December 20, 2017 12:00am PT – December 24, 2017 11:59pm PT

For the on-air contest U2, listen for the cue to call 800-232-5784 starting on December 20, 2017 and ending December 24, 2017 between the hours of 12:00am PT and 11:59pm PT, be the designated caller (as announced on-air prior to the cue to call), and upon verification, receive two (2) tickets to U2 at the Forum on May 16, 2018. There will be up to eight (8) winners for this contest. The Approximate Prize Value is $100.00, courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE .

Win Tickets to K-EARTH’s Advance Screening of Insidious: The Last Key!

Contest Date Range: December 19, 2017 12:00am PT – December 25, 2017 11:59pm PT

For the Web Contest Insidious: The Last Key, enter between December 19, 2017 at 12:00am PT and December 25, 2017 at 11:59pm PT online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on December 26, 2017 at 10:00am PT, and upon verification, receive two (2) movie passes to the screening of Insidious: The Last Key at January 3, 2018 at AMC Burbank 16. Prize has no value, courtesy of Universal Pictures. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win a Digital Copy of Disney Olaf’s Frozen Adventure!

Contest Date Range: December 22, 2017 12:00am PT – December 31, 2017 11:59pm PT

For the Web Contest Disney Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, enter between December 22, 2017 at 12:00am PT and December 31, 2017 at 11:59pm PT online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/. One (1) winners will be randomly selected on January 2, 2018 at 10:00am PT, and upon verification, receive one (1) digital download code for Disney Olaf’s Frozen Adventure. Prize has no value, courtesy of Walt Disney Studios – In-Home Publicity. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to K-EARTH’s Advance Screening of Paddington 2!

Contest Date Range: December 28, 2017 12:00am PT – January 3, 2018 11:59pm PT

For the Web Contest Paddington 2, enter between December 28, 2017 at 12:00am PT and January 3, 2018 at 11:59pm PT online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/ . Fifteen (15) winners will be randomly selected on January 4, 2018 at 10:00am PT, and upon verification, receive two (2) movie passes to the screening of Paddington 2 on January 6, 2018 at Irvine Spectrum. Prize has no value, courtesy of Allied Integrated Marketing. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Pitch Perfect 3!

Contest Date Range: December 20, 2017 12:00am PT – December 25, 2017 11:59pm PT

For the web contest Pitch Perfect 3, enter between December 20, 2017 at 12:00am PT and December 25, 2017 at 11:59 pm PT online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on December 26, 2017 at 10:00am PT and upon verification, receive two (2) run of engagement tickets to see Pitch Perfect 3. Prize has no value, courtesy of Universal Pictures. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Styx and Don Felder in Vegas!

Contest Date Range: December 28, 2017 12:00am PT – December 31, 2017 11:59pm PT

For the web contest Styx and Don Felder in Vegas you MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ENTER TO WIN, enter between December 28, 2017 at 12:00AM PT and December 31, 2017 at 11:59PM PT online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/. One (1) winner will be randomly selected, on January 2, 2018 at 10:00am PT and upon verification, receive two (2) tickets to Styx and Don Felder on February 3, 2018 at The Venetian, two (2) night stay at The Venetian, one (1) $100 gift card to Yardbird restaurant, and one (1) $100 Visa gift card, winner and guest MUST BE 21 OR OLDER. The Approximate Retail Value is $1,000.00 courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to The Queen Mary CHILL!

Contest Date Range: December 28, 2017 12:00am PT – December 31, 2017 11:59pm PT

For the web contest The Queen Mary CHILL, enter between December 28, 2017 at 12:00AM PT and December 31, 2017 at 11:59PM PT online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/. Four (4) winners will be randomly selected, on January 2, 2018 at 10:00am PT and upon verification, receive four (4) tickets to The Queen Mary CHILL valid December 13, 2017 to January 7, 2018. The Approximate Retail Value is $120.00, courtesy of The Queen Mary. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Downsizing!

Contest Date Range: December 24, 2017 12:00am PT – December 31, 2017 11:59pm PT

For the web contest Downsizing, enter between December 24, 2017 at 12:00am PT and December 31, 2017 at 11:59 pm PT online at http://kearth101.radio.com/category/contests/. Ten (10) winners will be randomly selected on December 26, 2017 at 10:00am PT and upon verification, receive two (2) run of engagement tickets to see Downsizing. Prize has no value, courtesy of Allied Integrated Marketing. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Listen & Win Tickets to K-EARTH’s Advance Screening of Paddington 2!

Contest Date Range: December 26, 2017 12:00am PT – December 29, 2017 11:59pm PT

For the on-air contest Paddington 2, listen for the cue to call 800-232-5784 starting on December 26, 2017 and ending December 29, 2017 between the hours of 12:00am PT and 11:59am PT, be the designated caller (as announced on-air prior to the cue to call), and upon verification, receive two (2) movie passes to the screening of Paddington 2 on January 6, 2018 at Irvine Spectrum. There will be up to four (4) winners for this contest. Prize has no value, courtesy of Allied Integrated Marketing. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Listen & Win Tickets to The Queen Mary CHILL!

Contest Date Range: December 26, 2017 12:00am PT – December 29, 2017 11:59pm PT

For the on-air contest The Queen Mary CHILL, listen for the cue to call 800-232-5784 starting on December 26, 2017 and ending December 29, 2017 between the hours of 12:00am PT and 11:59am PT, be the designated caller (as announced on-air prior to the cue to call), and upon verification, receive four (4) tickets to The Queen Mary CHILL valid December 13, 2017 to January 7, 2018. There will be up to four (4) winners for this contest. The Approximate Retail Value is $120.00, courtesy of The Queen Mary. Otherwise, KRTH’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.