K-EARTH 101’s Flight 101 returns…and is going international! This time it’s off to Dubai to see Duran Duran!

To qualify, be the right caller at 1-800-232-KRTH when you hear the cue to call!

Then, tune into Gary Bryan (Monday Jan. 8th) as he announces the lucky winner and sets them up with round-trip airfare to Dubai, tickets to Duran Duran, hotel accommodations, PLUS spending money!

Keep listening to K-EARTH 101 for your chance to win!

Official Rules