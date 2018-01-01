the Station’s Contest phone number to win the announced prize (i.e., a prize, a qualifying prize, etc…) or opportunity (i.e., will be

qualified for a chance to win a prize or grand prize, etc…).

c. Song of the Day Contests: To enter, listen for the Station to announce a particular song or combination of songs (the “Song(s)”),

the time(s) (or time ranges) and the day(s) when the playing of such Song(s) will be considered a Contest play, and the designated caller number for the chance to win when such Contest play(s) occur (i.e., the 10th caller to the Station when the Song(s) play(s) will win). The Station will start taking calls as soon as the designated Song starts to play, or in the event of a combination of consecutive Songs, as soon as the last song of the required combination starts to play. To be a valid Contest play: (i) the Song(s) must be played in its entirety on the Station (i.e., not a song clip or hook or a portion of a song used in an intro, promotional announcement or advertisement); and (ii) the Song(s) must play at the time(s) (or within the time range(s)) and on the day(s) as announced by Station. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the announcement by Station specifies that only the first play of the Song(s) on a particular day is a Contest play, then after the Song has been played earlier that day, no other play of such Song(s) will be a valid Contest play. Only the Song as performed by the specific artist named in the announcement will qualify as a winning opportunity.

d. Listen for Your Name Contests: For a Contest that requires any one or more selected Entrant(s) to listen for their name to be announced on-air as a potential winner, (i) only the actual person who entered can win (or was deemed to have entered in the case of certain social network Contests or Club Contests) and must be the person who calls in (persons having the same name will be disqualified if not the actual Entrant), and (ii) the selected Entrant must only call the announced station phone number, which call must be received and answered by the Station within the exact period of time announced.

For Entering/Winning Online Contests Enter to Win Online Contests: To enter, visit Kearth101.radio.com (the “Website”) (or an alternative website for a particular Contest hereinafter referred to as a “MicroSite”), or the Station’s Facebook Fan Page as instructed by Station, follow the links and instructions to enter the Contest, and complete and submit the online entry form during the Entry Period as announced. The online entry form may require for the Entrant to provide certain required contact information, along with any one or more of the following additional requirements: (i) answering survey questions; (ii) correctly answering trivia questions; (iii) making predictions or guesses with respect to certain upcoming events; and/or (iv) submitting Entrant-generated Content (for essay requirements, see Section 11(h)(i) below; for photo requirements, see Section 11(h)(ii) below; and for video requirements, see Section 11(h)(iii) below). Entrants may be provided with an opportunity to opt-in for membership/participation as part of the entry process or, in the alternative, may be required to become a member/participate in clubs of (for example, email clubs, text clubs, and rewards programs) or to receive solicitations from Station and/or its Sponsors. Some online Contests may allow Entrants to obtain “extra” entries if they “share” their entry with a friend and that friend validly enters that Contest using the link provided by the Entrant, provided that (i) the total number of “extra” entries can be capped at a maximum number of “extra” entries, as announced by Station, and (ii) if that friend previously entered that Contest through a link from another Entrant, his/her attempt to enter the Contest through subsequent shared links may not constitute a “valid” entry (in which case, subsequent Entrants will not get “extra” entries for that particular friend). Listen for the Keyword/Code Word Online Contests: To enter, listen to the Station for the on-air personality to announce a designated keyword. Upon hearing the announcement, enter by visiting the “Contests” page on the Website, clicking the link for the specific Contest, and complete and submit the online entry form with all required information, including the announced keyword/code word. Twitter Contests: To enter, log in to your existing account, or to sign up for a free account, with the social media network site Twitter, post a Tweet that includes both (1) the unique hashtag for the Contest as designated and announced by the Station and (2) the Station’s Twitter handle. Tweets that include any hashtag other than the designated hashtag, Tweets that include a Twitter handle other than the Station’s verified Twitter handle, and/or Tweets that do not include the designated hashtag for the Contest and/or the Station’s verified Twitter handle will not be accepted for Contest entry. Instagram Contests: To enter, log in to your existing account, or to sign up for a free account, with the social media network site Instagram, (1) post an eligible photo as instructed by Station on Instagram, subject to compliance with the photo requirements in Section 11(h)(ii) below, and (2) include the unique hashtag for the Contest, as designated and announced by the Station. Posts that include any hashtag other than the designated hashtag, and/or posts that do include the designated hashtag for the Contest, will not be accepted for Contest entry. For Entering/Winning Text Contests

a. For All Text Contests: