It’s the biggest 80’s show this side of the Mississippi, and we’re getting you in for free!

Starting Monday, January 8th, listen to the Gary Bryan Morning Show all week for a chance to win a pair of tickets to 80’s Weekend #5 featuring Boy George, Violent Femmes, and more at the Microsoft Theatre on January 27th!

Be the right caller when you hear the cue to call at 1-800-232-KRTH and you’re in!