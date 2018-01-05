Photo: Travis Shinn

By Scott T. Sterling

The Priest is back.

Heavy metal pioneers Judas Priest have returned with “Lightning Strike,” the first single from the band’s new album, Firepower.

Firepower reunites the band with producer Tom Allom, who worked with Judas Priest on such legendary albums as British Steel and Screaming for Vengeance. Grammy Award–winning producer Andy Sneap (Saxon, Accept) was also part of the production team.

“Tom Allom has got this classic metal thing,” frontman Rob Halford told Revolver, “and Andy is a bit more of a ‘modern metal producer,’ but his thinking is a little bit different to Tom’s. And I think to get this balance between that classic old school metal to what Andy’s world is was just a remarkable coalescence.”

“Tom Allom has been with us since 1979, so his knowledge of ourselves and our music in general is immense,” added bassist Ian Hill.

Firepower will be the first new Judas Priest album since 2014’s Redeemer of Souls when it’s released on March 9.

Watch the music video below.