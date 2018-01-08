Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

What a night for Hollywood!

Women and men facing the red carpet wearing black showing solidarity, making a huge statement at the Golden Globes calling for the end of harassment and gender in equality.

The passion reached it’s peak with Oprah Winfrey, the first black woman to get the lifetime achievement award.

Seth Meyers, who hosted the show, joked about Winfrey running for president. After her speech, so many on twitter endorsed the idea with #Oprah2020 trending.

Seth didn’t lose a beat addressing the #metoo and #timesup movement and addressed the elephant NOT in the room, Harvey Weinstein.

Big night for Saoirse Ronan. LadyBird won best motion picture comedy and she took home the globe for best actress in a musical/comedy.

Big night for Big Little Lies as well, who will get a season two.

History was made with Sterling K Brown winning the best actor honor in a drama for This is Us. Sterling is the first black actor to take home the honor.

Best Drama series went to Handmaids Tale with Elisabeth Moss taking home the globe for best actress in a Drama series.

Best Picture Drama went to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri with Frances McDormand taking home the best actress win.

Best Actor in a Drama went to Gary Oldman for The Darkest Hour while Best actor in a Comedy/Musical went to James Franco for The Disaster Artist.

But, it was none other than Oprah Winfrey accepting the Cecil B DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

She may have summed up what the night was all about.

For months she has been denying that she is thinking about running for President, but last night her partner Steadman Graham told the LA Times, “It’s up to the people, but she would absolutely do it.”