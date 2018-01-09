Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Maura O’Malley

Queen is set to receive a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award this year. The full list of honorees includes drummer Hal Blaine, Neil Diamond, Emmylou Harris, The Meters, bandleader Louis Jordan, and Tina Turner.

The Lifetime Achievement Award honors those performers whose recordings have made “outstanding contributions of artistic significance.”

Queen, a 4-time GRAMMY-nominated band, already has two recordings in the GRAMMY Hall of Fame: “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You”/”We Are The Champions.” With an iconic catalog that spans over 40 years, it’s clear why John Deacon, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and the late Freddie Mercury would receive this honor.

“These exceptionally inspiring figures are being honored as legendary performers, creative architects, and technical visionaries. Their outstanding accomplishments and passion for their craft have created a timeless legacy,” said President/CEO of the Recording Academy Neil Portnow.

To honor the recipients, a special award presentation ceremony and concert will take place in Summer 2018. As for the GRAMMY Awards, they’ll broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30pm ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.