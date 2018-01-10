(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

This morning, outrage erupted over reports that Mark Wahlberg made over 1000 times more money than his co-star Michelle Williams on the re-shoots for All The Money In The World.

They had to do several re-shoots after firing Kevin Spacey and according to USA Today, Wahlberg earned 1.5 million for the re-shoot, while Williams only received an 80 dollar per diem that amounted to less than $1000.

Director Ridley Scott had to re-shoot much of the film and told USA Today that “everyone did it for free.”

Williams also told USA Today that she did agree to forgo a salary on the re-shoots because she appreciated the effort to recast the role.

Apparently, not Mark.

He walked away with a hefty 1.5 million which was never mentioned to Michelle.

By the way, Mark and Michelle are both represented by the same agency.