Photo: Chris Tuite / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Ann Wilson is paying her respects.

The lead singer of classic rock band Heart has revealed that she is working on a new solo project honoring musicians that have passed.

Related: Ann Wilson Pays Tribute to Chris Cornell with Soundgarden Cover



“There are a lot of changes in the works,” Wilson shared on social media. “I am most excited about the recording endeavor we have just begun that has a working title, ‘PDG’ (project dead guys). It’s a project very dear to me — a collection of songs by artists who have departed in the last several years: Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Tom Petty, and Chris Cornell to name a few.

“To honor these great artists is my deepest pleasure and Mike Flicker (Original Heart producer; Dreamboat Annie, Magazine, Little Queen, Dog and Butterfly, & Bebe le Strange etc.) is working with me on this new record. It is thrilling work and I can’t wait for you to hear what we are doing!”



The singer goes on to mention a handful of recently revealed solo tour dates, which kick off Jan. 12 in Charenton, LA.

See the full post below.