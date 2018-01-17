(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“She’s here.” Those were the two words Kim Kardashian tweeted out celebrating the birth of her daughter.

Kim hashtagged #momof3 on her Instagram after her baby girl was born Monday, January 15th, at 12:47am via surrogate, weighing in at 7 pounds 6 ounces.

#momofthree A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 16, 2018 at 7:04pm PST

Kim wrote, “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give.”

With the new baby on board, the West family is now made up of five members, including big sis North, 4 1/2, and brother Saint, 2.

“Both are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.” said Kim.