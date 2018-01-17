By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under:Kanye West, Kim Kardashain, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2018
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“She’s here.” Those were the two words Kim Kardashian tweeted out celebrating the birth of her daughter.

Kim hashtagged #momof3 on her Instagram after her baby girl was born Monday, January 15th, at 12:47am via surrogate, weighing in at 7 pounds 6 ounces.

#momofthree

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim wrote, “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give.”

With the new baby on board, the West family is now made up of five members, including big sis North, 4 1/2, and brother Saint, 2.

“Both are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.” said Kim.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live