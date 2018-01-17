(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

My man, Matt “off the precious meter” Damon is apologizing this morning for his sexual harassment remarks and says, “I should close my mouth for awhile.”

He appeared on The Today Show yesterday with Kathie Lee Gifford who asked him what he’d learned since facing backlash for his remarks on the scandals:

Damon came under fire for suggesting that claims of sexual harassment should be viewed differently from allegations of sexual assault while being interviewed by ABC’s Peter Travers.

At the time he said, “There’s a difference between, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?” Adding, “Both behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated.”

Today, a different view and as he said he should just put the shut to the up.

Another one who should put the shut to the up is Alec Baldwin who is coming to Woody Allen’s defense after Dylan Farrow.

Woody’s daughter with Mia Farrow wrote an op-ed for the New York Times this week detailing how her dad molested her when she was a young child.

Baldwin wrote on twitter, “No charges were filed, the renunciation of him and his work no doubt has some purpose, but it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked with Woody Allen three times and was one of the privileges of my career.”