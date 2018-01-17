Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Last night (Jan. 16), Muse frontman Matt Bellamy and drummer Dom Howard played a show with friends as Dr. Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club Band — a supergroup dedicated to the Beatles.

In the past, the lineup has also featured Jet drummer Chris Cester, Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin and The Zutons drummer Sean Payne, reports NME. That’s impressive enough, but during Tuesday night’s gig, the Jaded Hearts welcomed a bona fide Beatles legend to the stage — Sir Paul McCartney.

During the show, Macca joined the group for “Helter Skelter” and Bellamy shared footage from the incredible moment on Instagram. “Just did Macca with Macca #walkinglegend,” he wrote.

Muse has a big 2018 in store. In addition to headlining Bonnaroo, they’re inching closer to the completion of their eighth studio album. So far, fans have heard “Dig Down” from the yet-untitled album and another single called “Thought Contagion” is on the way.

Watch the clip from last night’s show here: