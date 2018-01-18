Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

We are just a couple months away from the reboot of American Idol, and already they say there are problems with the judges singling out one in particular.

According to TMZ, Katy Perry, who they say is habitually tardy for the Idol party, is having issues making it to the set on time.

Sources say she is always late, showing up 10-25 minutes after her call time.

TMZ says show producers are going crazy, but the other judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are cool with her holding up production. The producers, not so much, because late equals more money.

That’s just one problem says TMZ. There’s a bigger issue that looms.

TMZ says all the judges are good, but not great.

They say there is no comedy, no comedic tension, or any other kind of tension a la Paula/Simon or like on The Voice with Adam/Blake.

While they admit Katie is fun, Lionel has a strong point of view, and Luke is a good ol’ country boy, there is just no action between them. No fighting or funny stuff happening between them and reportedly ABC is worried.

The network made the decision early on to not air those crazy mean auditions and now may be regretting it.

TMZ says they are now concentrating on editing the auditions to try to make it funnier and wackier because they believe the auditions set the tone and could make or break the reboot.

Idol begins March 11th 8pm on ABC.