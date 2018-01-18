Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Roam" by B-52s
By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under:Josh Duhamel, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2018, Mark Wahlberg
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Disturbing news this morning regarding our buddies Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel.

According to TMZ, both boys have alleged ties to a steroid dealer after they were ratted out as customers of a now imprisoned steroids dealer.

The dealer, Richard Rodriguez, named both Josh and Mark during a phone interview he did from prison claiming they were customers

Rodriguez is being investigated by the DEA and he is facing charges for conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids and money laundering.

