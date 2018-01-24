Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today / Thomas P. Costello / Admedia / Press Association

By Lauren Hoffman

It’s no secret that the rock world has faced its share of loss, especially over the past several years. Since 2016 alone, we’ve said goodbye legends including Tom Petty, Chester Bennington (Linkin Park), Chuck Berry, Chris Cornell (Audioslave, Soundgarden), and David Bowie, among others.

Related: Check Out All of Our Coverage of Music’s Biggest Night

As Music’s Biggest Night approaches, we look back at some of the greatest GRAMMY moments to remember the legacy of those we’ve lost.

Chester Bennington – 48th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Not only did Linkin Park and Jay-Z win the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration GRAMMY for their Numb/Encore album but they also performed together at the 48th Annual GRAMMY Awards alongside Paul McCartney. Below, watch the late frontman talk all about how it feels to share the stage with two massive icons.

Chuck Berry – 26th Annual GRAMMY Awards

At the 26th Annual GRAMMY Awards, John Denver, George Thorogood, and Stevie Ray Vaughan presented Chuck Berry with his Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award. Hats off to Berry—after a standing ovation and a seemingly never-ending round of applause, he kept it brief with a cheer at the end that’s the stuff of legends.

David Bowie – 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Though the clip doesn’t show Bowie himself, the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards were dominated by his presence. The late icon posthumously won 4 GRAMMY Awards for Blackstar, which he released days before his passing in early 2016. Watch just one of those acceptance speeches below.

Chris Cornell – 37th Annual GRAMMY Awards

When Soundgarden’s “Spoonman” won Best Metal Performance at the 37th Annual GRAMMY Awards, it marked the band’s first-ever GRAMMY win. Below, watch the late Chris Cornell’s acceptance speech—and disbelief over the “metal” title—in celebration of the band’s inaugural win.

Tom Petty – 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Last but not least, Tom Petty was named the 2017 MusiCares Person of the Year for his “extraordinary creative accomplishments” and involvement in charities. A tribute gala was held two days before the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Petty’s honor, and in his speech (below), he gives a brief history of rock & roll (emphasis on the roll), shares some kind words for The Heartbreakers, teaches us just who can wear sunglasses at night, and tells some pretty cool stories, like that time “Free Fallin’” almost didn’t happen. Or that time he found an old birthday card from Johnny Cash.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.