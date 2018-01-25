Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

We suspected yesterday when Elton John said he was going to make an announcement, that it would be about his retirement from touring and we were right!

After 50 years on the road, Elton says this is it.

Well, kinda.

First he will finish a three year tour he is planning which will be called, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” and says he’ll probably do 120 shows a year.

Tickets for the North American portion of the tour will go on sale February 2nd with shows beginning in September.

Elton promises unlike Cher, this is really it!

He says he’ll be 74 by the end of the farewell tour and he is done.