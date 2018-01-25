Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" by Rod Stewart
By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under:Elton John, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2018
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

We suspected yesterday when Elton John said he was going to make an announcement, that it would be about his retirement from touring and we were right!

After 50 years on the road, Elton says this is it.

Well, kinda.

First he will finish a three year tour he is planning which will be called, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” and says he’ll probably do 120 shows a year.

Take a listen to yesterday’s conference:

Tickets for the North American portion of the tour will go on sale February 2nd with shows beginning in September.

Elton promises unlike Cher, this is really it!

He says he’ll be 74 by the end of the farewell tour and he is done.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live