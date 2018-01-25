AdMedia

The TV reboots continue with CBS bringing back, Murphy Brown.

CBS announced yesterday that they are bringing back the 80’s sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons from 1988-1998 and was a huge hit for the network.

Actress Candice Bergen, now 71, will reprise her role as Murphy Brown, a fierce female journalist working in a male-dominated world of broadcast news.

The reboot will tackle current political and cultural issues, saying the return to a world of cable news, social media and fake news, very different political and cultural climate.

The original show earned 62 Emmy nominations and often incorporated real people into it’s story lines.

CBS has committed to 13 episodes which will air in the 2018-19 season.

Murphy Brown is the latest network sitcom to be revived. Fox rebooted, The X-Files, NBC brought back Will and Grace, and ABC is bringing back Roseanne.

And Dancing with the Stars getting ready to re-run for another season and rumors are swirling that Caitlyn Jenner will be part of this season.

Lastly, Meryl Streep is heading to TV joining the cast of Big Little Lies.

Streep will join Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern for season two of the HBO hit series.

Streep will play Nicole’s character mother-in-law.