By Scott T. Sterling

It’s the unexpected collaborative album that the world didn’t realize it needed until now.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sting and reggae icon Shaggy have come together to make an album together, 44/876.

The dynamic duo discussed the album and its first single, “Don’t Make Me Wait,” when they sat down with Karen and Jeffrey from Fresh 102.7 FM in New York City.

“It’s a beautiful love song. It’s Mr. Lover Lover and it’s the Stingster, you know what I mean?,” Shaggy quipped about the tune.

“Shaggy brought the song to me, and I said ‘that sounds like a hit to me.’ I said take me in the studio and show me what to do,” Sting explained. “He produced me, and to this day I think that it’s a smash. He was the architect, not me.”

The two said that they share a friendship that goes deeper than just creating music.

“Somehow I just see him as my brother, I can’t quite understand that,” Sting said. “We have surprisingly have a lot in common and we just enjoy each other’s company and being in the studio is a joy.”

“Normally for me, the creative process is a private one, but he forced me into the spotlight to create in public with everybody around,” Sting continued. “We made the songs kind of spontaneously.”

“Everyday we discover new things about each other,” Shaggy added.

Sting and Shaggy’s album, 44/876, is set for release on April 20, check out “Don’t Make Me Wait Below.”